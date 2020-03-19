Mumbai

Scribe calls hospital clean; BMC elated

A journalist who was admitted to civic-run Kasturba Hospital to get tested for novel coronavirus has shared her experience of being quarantined at the facility, calling it clean and without any panic.

In a video uploaded on Tuesday, Abira Dhar said she landed in the city on March 9 after a four-day trip to New York.

On arrival here, she was screened for temperature along with all other passengers. Two days later, she got a call from a doctor who said she had a travel history and wanted to check if she showed any symptoms.

“I coincidentally woke up with a sore throat so I was asked to go for a check-up to Kasturba Hospital... There were 10 people in a queue; everything seemed smooth, there was no panic. After my details were noted down, I was asked to get admitted for the test,” she said in the video.

The journalist said she “wasn’t prepared” to be admitted but was surprised to see the condition of the hospital beds and bathrooms, which she said were clean.

She said, “Around 11 p.m., the reports were out and the certificate read ‘tested negative for coronavirus’.”

The BMC’s Twitter handle said, “The entire team at Kasturba is grateful for the gesture.” “This was completely unexpected! The team is re- charged to continue to serve everyone with utmost care.”

