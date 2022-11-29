Adani Group wins Dharavi redevelopment project with ₹5,069 crore bid

November 29, 2022 05:04 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST

The Adani Group on November 29 won the Dharavi redevelopment project with a bid of ₹5,069 crore.

Dharavi, in the heart of Mumbai, is Asia’s largest slum. Home to close to 58,000 families and around 12,000 commercial establishments, it is one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

Over the course of 18 years, successive governments in Maharashtra have talked about revamping Dharavi. On October 18, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Maharashtra’s deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis signed a ‘definitive agreement’ for this purpose.

Under this, over 47.5 acres of Railway land in Dadar, in central Mumbai, has been handed over for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.