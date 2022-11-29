  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Portugal beats Uruguay 2-0, qualifies for round of 16

Adani Group wins Dharavi redevelopment project with ₹5,069 crore bid

Home to close to 58,000 families and around 12,000 commercial establishments, Dharavi is one of the most densely populated areas in the world

November 29, 2022 05:04 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST

Sonam Saigal
The Dharavi redevelopment project has been under discussion for close to 20 years. File photo

The Dharavi redevelopment project has been under discussion for close to 20 years. File photo

The Adani Group on November 29 won the Dharavi redevelopment project with a bid of ₹5,069 crore.

Dharavi, in the heart of Mumbai, is Asia’s largest slum. Home to close to 58,000 families and around 12,000 commercial establishments, it is one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

Over the course of 18 years, successive governments in Maharashtra have talked about revamping Dharavi. On October 18, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Maharashtra’s deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis signed a ‘definitive agreement’ for this purpose.

Under this, over 47.5 acres of Railway land in Dadar, in central Mumbai, has been handed over for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

Related Topics

business (general) / Mumbai / Maharashtra

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.