Women in Kozhikode welcome passage of reservation Bill

September 23, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - Kozhikode

Women voters in Kozhikode have welcomed the passage of the women’s reservation Bill in both Houses of Parliament.

“The Bill will be a motivation for women to get involved in matters of society at a much larger scale. The number of female voters in the country has increased many fold over the past two decades. The rise of more female leaders will boost it further as women will feel that their leaders are more approachable. Having more women voters will result in a change in the status quo,” Jasitha Anwar, a home entrepreneur from Beypore in Kozhikode, said.

Anjali Chandran who runs a boutique in Kozhikode city feels that the Bill, once implemented, will provide women an opportunity to contribute better to nation building. “Women have a special skill to identify problems and find solutions for them. They have utilised it in almost all sectors by now. But they have not been given much opportunities in politics. With this Bill, we will be able to contribute politically as well,” she added.

Chithira Shaji, a restaurateur in the city, says that the Women’s reservation Bill is an important step towards gender equity. “Despite being half of the country’s population, women’s representation in law-making bodies is very low. This Bill is an opportunity to raise our voice, to bring about the balance. We will have an equal say in policy making. We will have an active participation in defining the future. Above all, it is a message that women’s voices do matter,” she added.

However, Ms. Jasitha is worried that there may be much backseat driving in the initial phase, where male politicians may have their female relatives substituting them, thus not giving up the control. However, she is confident that the Bill will result in more women coming into politics.