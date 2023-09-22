HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Strong, stable government with majority made passage of women's Bill in Parliament possible: PM Modi

Having reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies was talked about for nearly three decades, he said , adding that the earlier efforts lacked commitment

September 22, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel during the celebrations with the women MPs on the passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill in both houses of Parliament, in New Delhi on September 21, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel during the celebrations with the women MPs on the passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill in both houses of Parliament, in New Delhi on September 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on September 22 that the women's reservation Bill is no ordinary legislation, but an announcement of a new India's new democratic commitment.

Addressing an event organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mahila Morcha to felicitate him for the passage of the women's reservation Bill in Parliament, PM Modi also made a pitch for having a strong government with majority, saying this made the parliamentary approval for the long-pending idea possible.

ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha clears women’s reservation bill unanimously

Having reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies was talked about for nearly three decades, he noted, adding that the earlier efforts lacked commitment and women were even insulted.

Asserting that his government worked to empower women, who have emerged as a power over the last one decade, PM Modi said that is why the political parties that used to tear copies of the women's reservation Bill in Parliament had to support it - a jibe at parties, such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Samajwadi Party (SP).

“Every party had to support it,” he added.

The prime minister said it was the BJP's good fortune that its government got the opportunity to pass the Bill.

Some decisions have the power to change a country's fate, he said, describing the proposed law as one such measure that will infuse new confidence among women and multiply India's strength to advance.

The Constitution amendment bill will soon become law after the president's assent and the subsequent notification -- a procedural formality.

ALSO READ
Lok Sabha passes historic women’s reservation Bill

A new history was made on September 20 and 21, PM Modi said, referring to the days the Bill was passed first by the Lok Sabha and then by the Rajya Sabha. "It was our good fortune that people gave this government the chance to do so," he added.

It was made possible because people elected a strong, stable and decisive government that has a full majority, the prime minister asserted.

This is a proof of fulfilling "Modi's guarantee" that he will usher in a new era of women-led development, he said amid loud cheers from the large number of women present at the BJP headquarters.

Citing a number of his government's schemes and decisions for women's welfare, PM Modi said it has made every attempt to unshackle them with programmes for their security, respect and prosperity.

Related Topics

Reservation / parliament / Women's Representation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.