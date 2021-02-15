Policemen attacked at Kuttiyadi

Clash in connection with arrest of a CPI(M) worker

A group of suspected Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers on Sunday night unleashed an attack against the police to release a party worker who was taken into custody in connection with a political clash in Kuttiyadi. Three policemen and a Home Guard from the Kuttiyadi station who took the man into custody sustained injuries in the attack and were admitted to a government hospital. Police sources said CPI(M) worker A.P. Asokan was taken into custody as the court had issued an arrest warrant against him. He was involved in a political clash between Bharatiya Janata Party and CPI(M) workers in Kuttiyadi in 2016, they said.

The police said a Sub Inspector from the station was also roughed up by the gang. “Case has been registered against 51 identifiable persons. Their arrest will be recorded soon,” they said.

The incident took place at Nittoor around 11 p.m. According to police sources, one of the four injured sustained serious injuries. The attackers also vandalised the police patrol vehicle, they said.