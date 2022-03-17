NIT-C maintains stellar placement record

Four B.Tech. students offered ₹67.6 lakh per annum

NIT-C successfully leveraged the online mode of the recruitment process during the time of the pandemic, says its Centre for Career Development.

The National Institute of Technology, Calicut, ( NIT-C), has set an all-time record in campus placements this season.

Nearly 950 graduates have been hired by 190 companies during the first phase of the recruitment drive. This year, four B.Tech. students of Computer Science and Engineering secured an annual package of ₹67.6 lakh. The average salary offered to students also increased to ₹13 lakh from the previous year’s ₹11 lakh per annum.

V. Sajith, Chairman, Centre for Career Development, NIT-C, said that the placement rose by 70% as compared to the same period during 2020-21. “Anticipating demand from IT and Analytics firms, a training programme, spanning two months, with alumni support was offered to students during the summer vacation. The placement and internship drives were conducted in the virtual mode, and will continue till June 2022, “ he said.

He said the institute successfully leveraged the online mode of the recruitment process during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Moreover, the renewed thrust towards digitisation of activities by firms during the pandemic could be one of the reasons for higher job and internship opportunities for students,” said Dr. Sajith.

He said the current third-year B.Tech. students (2023 graduating batch) also had received two-month internship offers during summer vacation, with the total offers reaching 192, and a monthly Internship stipend ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹1 lakh per month.

Students were offered various roles in different sectors and domains, such as profiles in core engineering, consulting, general management and IT and Analytics, Dr. Sajith said.