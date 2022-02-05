NIT Calicut ties up with NIF-India

To promote grassroots innovation from Kerala

The National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Innovation Foundation-India (NIF-India), functioning under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to promote grassroots-level technological innovations.

NIT-C Director Prasad Krishna and NIF-India Director Vipin Kumar signed the agreement at an online meeting held on Friday. The NIT-C will be the nodal centre and technology hub to support innovations developed by individuals and local communities in any technological field, without any help from the formal sector, in Kerala.

The association of the NIT-C with the NIF is intended to support students and public identify and provide innovative solutions to the problems faced by society, mentor and support grassroots-level innovators, and document innovative ideas and technologies from the region.

The selected entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to access infrastructure facilities like the Technology Business Incubator at the NIT-C.