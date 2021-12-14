Special postal cover released to mark NIT-C diamond jubilee

Dept. of Post organises two-day special mela on campus

On the occasion of the diamond jubilee of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C), the Department of Posts released a special postal cover on Monday.

Prof. Prasad Krishna, Director, NIT-C, and T. Nirmala Devi, Postmaster General, Northern Region, Kerala, jointly released the special postal cover, a press release said.

Ms. Nirmala lauded the efforts of the NIT-C for moulding the students into multifaceted personalities.

The Department of Post began a two-day special postal mela at the NIT-C campus on Monday. A counter on “My Stamps” where the staff and students could print their names and photos on stamps was also opened. An exhibition of philatelic items, including old stamps, was arranged.