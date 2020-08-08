Air India plane crash live updates | Four cabin crew members safe, says airlines

As many as 20 people, including two pilots, were killed and many injured after an Air India Express flight from Dubai overshot the runway of Kerala's Karipur airport, plunged down a slope and broke into two pieces late on Friday.

The Boeing aircraft, carrying 189 passengers and six crew, attempted to land amidst heavy tailwinds and rain on the table-top runway. It failed to hold on the runway due to poor weather conditions, and skidded for more than 75 m.

10.30 am

Four cabin crew members safe, says airlines

Four cabin crew members of the Air India Express flight that crash landed at the Karipur airport here are safe, the national transporter said on Saturday.

“The four cabin crew members are confirmed safe,” Air India Express said in a bulletin.

Air India Express Employees Union said cabin crew suffered some injuries and are under treatment at the Kozhikode hospital. - PTI

9 am

Family members of pilots arrive in Kozhikode

The family members of the two pilots who passed away in the crash have arrive at Kozhikode from Mumbai. The pilot-in-command Captain Deepak Sathe and his co- pilot Akhilesh Kumar were among those who lost their lives.

The flight also brought members of the aircraft recovery team and flight safety team, among others.

8.30 am

