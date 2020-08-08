Watch | Air India plane crashes at Karipur airport

An Air India Express flight crashed at Karipur airport around 7.45 p.m. on August 7.

The flight carrying 191 passengers crashed after overshooting the runway. 174 passengers, 10 Infants, 2 Pilots and 5 cabin Crew were on board the aircraft.

The Air India Express flight IX 1344 was travelling from Dubai to Calicut. According to airport sources, the flight skidded off the rain-soaked tabletop runway while landing.

It fell into a trench more than 25 ft deep breaking the fuselage into two.

About 20 people were killed including Capt. DV Sathe and First Officer Capt. Akhilesh Kumar and 173 others were injured.