Karipur plane crash | Pilot Capt. Sathe was former fighter pilot in IAF

Captain D.V. Sathe who piloted the Air India Express flight  IX-1344 from Dubai to Calicut that crashed on landing, killing him and his co-pilot. File

Captain D.V. Sathe who piloted the Air India Express flight  IX-1344 from Dubai to Calicut that crashed on landing, killing him and his co-pilot. File   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Capt. Deepak Sathe, pilot of the Air India Express flight who died after the plane crashed at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport on Friday, was an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA) here.

Twenty people were killed and several injured when a Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew on board overshot the runway in Karipur airport and fell into a valley, breaking into two portions, on Friday evening.

The remains of the Air India Express flight IX 1344 that crashed at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening, August 7, 2020

Karipur plane crash: Three relief flights operated from Mumbai, New Delhi

 

“Capt. Deepak V Sathe was from 58th course of National Defence Academy, Pune. He was from Juliet Squadron,” said Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale (Retd).

“Sathe passed out from Air Force Academy with Sword of Honour in June 1981 and was a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force,” he added.

Capt. Sathe was also an excellent squash player, he reminisced.

Family members of the two pilots arrive at Kozhikode from Mumbai. The flight also brought members of the aircraft recovery team and flight safety team, among others

