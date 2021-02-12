Kamaruddin released from jail

Manjeswaram MLA M.C. Kamaruddin, who had been lodged at Kannur Central Jail for several months in a jewellery investment fraud case, was released on bail on Thursday. Mr. Kamaruddin was released from the jail after he was granted bail by the court in all the 148 cases filed against him. He had been in the jail for 93 days.

Speaking to reporters, the MLA said there was a big conspiracy against him. He was imprisoned for three months, but that did not worry him.

He said there were a number of conspiracies against him ever since he won the byelection by an overwhelming majority.