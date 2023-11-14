HamberMenu
HC orders repoll at Kunnamangalam college

November 14, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Returning Officer in the union elections at the Government Arts and Science College, Kunnamangalam, to conduct a repoll at booth number two coming under English and Mathematics postgraduate departments.

Justice T.R. Ravi passed the order while disposing of a writ petition filed by Abdul Shajid K.C. and seven other candidates belonging to the Muslim Students Federation seeking repoll at booth number two. According to the petitioner, the elections were held to the college union on November 1.

After the completion of counting of 90 per cent of votes , Arjun A.C., a worker of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) came to the counting rooms and tore down the ballot papers. As a result, the election process was temporarily suspended. The principal had sent a report to the Dean, Students Welfare, Calicut University, saying that union elections were stopped due to the incident and sought appropriate action for completion of the elections. The box containing 141 ballot papers polled by the students of English and Mathematic departments at the booth were taken out and torn down by members of the SFI, the petitioners alleged.

When the petition came up for hearing, the counsel for the principal submitted that the unfortunate incident happened when counting at two booths out of three was completed. The students were instructed not to carry mobile phones inside the counting station. As the returning officer approached Arjun who was found using mobile phones, he started arguments with other students who shouted at him, leading to clashes among them.

Two teachers suffered minor injuries while trying to stop the clashes. In the meanwhile, the students threw ballot papers out of the counting stations. The college council had decided to suspend Arjun and nine others in connection with the incident.

