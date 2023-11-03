HamberMenu
Students’ union re-election sought at Government College, Kunnamangalam

November 03, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities at the Government College, Kunnamangalam, have sought a re-election of the students’ union following the alleged scuffle between activists of the United Democratic Students’ Front (UDSF) and the Students Federation of India (SFI) during the counting of votes after the election on Wednesday night.

The UDSF is an alliance of the Kerala Students Union and the Muslim Students Federation. According to the authorities, activists of the SFI tore down ballot papers during the fag end of the counting process. Since re-counting could not be held, the college council decided to request the University of Calicut to hold the election again.

The college has been closed for two days in the wake of the incident. Ten students belonging to the SFI and the KSU have been suspended. Six students were taken to a private hospital for treatment after they were injured in the melee. The Kunnamangalam police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

