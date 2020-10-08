Kozhikode

Architecture studio win awards

Humming Tree, an architecture studio based in Kozhikode, under the creative direction of two co-founders Mohammed Afnan and Arun Shekar, has bagged three national and four zonal awards at the IIID Design Excellence Awards 2019.

It received the prestigious “Young Practice of the Year” award at the national level. The awards were conferred upon Humming Tree under various categories for its design excellence.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2020 1:06:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/architecture-studio-win-awards/article32798235.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story