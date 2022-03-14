20 more security personnel to be posted at Kozhikode mental health centre

CM directs Health dept. to fill staff vacancies in a month

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the Health department to fill the staff vacancies at the Government Mental Health Centre, Kozhikode, in a month. The number of security personnel will be raised from four to 24 by creating 20 additional posts.

These were part of the steps suggested to improve the condition of the facility, at an online meeting held on Monday.

The centre has been in news for wrong reasons of late, with a number of inmates attempting an escape, and a woman inmate being found dead following an altercation. The inadequate security measures and staff shortage there came in for criticism, along with the delay in clearing the master plan proposed for its development. It was pointed out that only four security personnel, that too daily wage staff, were present to attend to over 400 inmates, including women. There were no women security staff either. The centre was set up in the 19 th century. The institution still has a staff pattern devised in 1961 and the buildings are quite old.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to retain the post of cook and appoint eight persons to posts that are vacant. People with expertise would be appointed to treat inmates with a violent nature. Two flying sentries each would be posted to keep an eye on the hospital compound. Special staff would take care of closed-circuit TV cameras. Barbed wire fencing would be installed around the compound wall after raising its height to eight ft. The meeting decided to post doctors with expertise in mental health treatment as superintendents, deputy superintendents, and resident medical officers in mental health centres.

A ₹400-crore master plan and a ₹100-crore detailed project report were in the final stages of approval. Kerala Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation (KITCO Ltd.) would be asked to expedite the process of approval of the DPR. Mr. Vijayan directed the Social Justice department to rehabilitate women who recover from mental health problems. Volunteers should be utilised as caregivers at government medical college hospitals instead of deputing staff from mental health centres for the job.

Health Minister Veena George, Minister for Ports Ahammed Devarkovil, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, and Kozhikode District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy were present at the meeting.