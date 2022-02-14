Two inmates escape from Kuthiravattom mental health centre

Chinks in security arrangements at govt. hospital exposed

Two inmates escaped from the Government Mental Health Centre at Kuthiravattom here on Monday, raising further concerns about the security arrangements at the hospital.

Hospital Superintendent Dr. K.C. Rameshan said that a male patient and a female patient who were admitted at separate wards in the hospital had escaped at different hours on the same day. One of them tricked the security guards as she was taken to the bathroom, while the other made a hole on the cell wall to escape. Both had been brought to the centre a few months ago by the police as they were found in a distressed condition, he said, adding that the police were looking into the case at present.

It was barely a week ago that one of the patients in the hospital was found dead in a cell raising questions about the safety and security of patients there. The hospital authorities had said that they were facing severe staff shortage and that repeated requests to the government to fill the vacancies have fallen in deaf ears.