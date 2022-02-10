Inmate found dead at mental health centre in Kozhikode

A 30-year-old woman inmate was found dead at the Kuthiravattom Government Mental Health Centre on Thursday. The police identified the dead as Jiyaram Jilote, a native of Maharashtra.

The hospital staff found her dead inside the cell around 5.30 a.m. A case of unnatural death was registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure at the Kozhikode Medical College Police Station.

According to police sources, there were clashes between a few inmates at the mental health centre on Wednesday. As per the statement of the hospital authorities, Jiyaram was reportedly involved in the incident, they said.

Police sources said they were awaiting the post-mortem report for ascertaining the exact cause of the death. The statements of the hospital authorities were recorded as part of the investigation into the incident.

It was on January 28 that the woman, who was found mentally unstable at Thalassery, was admitted to the Kuthiravattom Mental Health Centre. She reportedly came to Thalassery in search of her husband.