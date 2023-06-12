HamberMenu
West Bengal rural polls | No violence will be tolerated, says Governor Bose

The Governor said all stakeholders who are responsible for the conduct of panchayat elections in West Bengal have the responsibility to ensure peace and harmony in society

June 12, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose.

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid reports of violence during preparations for the local body elections in West Bengal, its Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on June 12 warned that no violence will be tolerated, and urged all stakeholders to ensure peace and harmony in society.

"The elections in West Bengal will be conducted peacefully, and no violence will be tolerated", Mr. Bose told PTI in Thiruvananthapuram after visiting the Bharatiya Vichara Kendram, an organisation founded by RSS ideologue P. Parameshwaran.

The Governor said all stakeholders who are responsible for the conduct of panchayat elections in West Bengal have the responsibility to ensure peace and harmony in society.

Mr. Bose, who received numerous requests for intervention from various political parties to ensure peace and harmony during the election, had called for an urgent meeting with the State Election Commission and warned of stringent action against the perpetrators of violence during the nomination to the panchayat polls in the State.

Incidents of violence were reported from various parts of West Bengal during the filing of nominations for the polls.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Bose, a Keralite, visited a museum dedicated to Parameshwaran.

He also visited the library at Bharatiya Vichara Kendram and recalled the ideological contributions of Parameshwaran to the Indian stream of thought.

