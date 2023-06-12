HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

West Bengal rural polls: Section 144 imposed near nomination centres

The step was taken to ensure that the nomination process passed off safely

June 12, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Congress workers stage a demonstration in front of the office of West Bengal State Election Commission in Kolkata

Congress workers stage a demonstration in front of the office of West Bengal State Election Commission in Kolkata | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

The State election commission (SEC) has directed all district magistrates and superintendents of police to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CRPC in a 1 k.m.-radius of all nomination centres of panchayat elections, a senior official said on June 12.

The step was taken to ensure that the nomination process passed off safely, he added. The order will be in force till Thursday.

“We decided to impose prohibitory orders in a 1km radius of nomination centres,” the official said, adding that an order to this effect was issued by the SEC on Sunday. The panchayat polls will be held on July 8.

The SEC said only two persons could step inside a nomination centre for filing papers, he said.

The official said over 10,000 nomination papers had been filed so far for three-tier elections on the first two days across the State with the majority numbers filed by opposition parties.

Related Topics

West Bengal / local elections

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.