HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TMC’s indefinite sit-in outside Raj Bhavan enters third day, delegation to meet Governor in Darjeeling

Abhishek Banerjee started the sit-in protest after a large number of party members marched to the Raj Bhavan to protest the alleged withholding of West Bengal's MGNREGA dues by the Centre

October 07, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee continued dharna on the third day in front of Raj Bhawan demanding the release of pending wages under the MGNREGA scheme. File

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee continued dharna on the third day in front of Raj Bhawan demanding the release of pending wages under the MGNREGA scheme. File | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

The indefinite sit-in demonstration outside Raj Bhavan by TMC activists led by senior leader Abhishek Banerjee entered the third day with protesters asserting their stir will continue till Governor C.V. Ananda Bose meets them at the protest site even as a team of agitators will call on him in Darjeeling on Saturday.

Raj Bhavan sources said Mr. Bose has agreed to meet the delegation in Darjeeling's Gubernatorial Mansion at 5.30 p.m. after receiving an email request from TMC leader Derek O'Brien.

The Governor's decision to meet the delegation comes in the wake of the TMC sit-in led by Mr. Banerjee demanding the release of West Bengal's MGNREGA dues by the Centre and demanding an audience with Mr. Bose.

Mr. Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, however, said that the stir will continue till Mr. Bose meets the agitators at the protest site outside the Raj Bhavan.

Mr. Banerjee said the TMC's three-member delegation would consist of State Panchayat Minister Pradip Mazumdar and Lok Sabha MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Mahua Moitra.

The TMC national general secretary started the sit-in protest on Thursday after a large number of party members and senior leaders marched to the historic British-era building to protest the alleged withholding of West Bengal's MGNREGA dues by the Centre.

He has remained at the protest site through the last two nights as did hundreds of party workers and held meetings with them.

The Governor is in north Bengal to take stock of the flood situation there.

Related Topics

West Bengal / All India Trinamool Congress / Kolkata / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.