Trinamool calls off MGNREGS protests at Raj Bhawan after Governor’s assurance

October 09, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Kolkata

After five days of protests outside Raj Bhavan in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress leadership on Monday met State’s Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, and upon his assurance to take up the matter of pending MGNREGS wages with the Centre, called off the sit-in demonstration.

A delegation of 30 members of the Trinamool Congress led by its general secretary Abhishek Banerjee met the Governor and submitted a memorandum to him on the MGNREGS wages of about 20 lakh people from the State pending with the Centre.

A press statement from Raj Bhavan said that the Governor said the matter will be brought to the notice of the Government of India. “The delegation headed by Abhishek Banerjee MP called on Governor today at 4.00 p.m. and submitted a memorandum on MGNREGS. The Governor gave a patient hearing and said the matter will be brought to the notice of the Government of India and whatever is required for the welfare of the people of Bengal will be done,” a communication from Raj Bhavan said.

Speaking outside Raj Bhavan after meeting the Governor, the Trinamool general secretary said that he asked the Governor to write to the Union government in two weeks on why funds have not been released to the beneficiaries in the State.

“I had asked him to write to the Union government in two weeks, but he assured me that he will raise it in 24 hours. We are also happy that the Governor is going to Delhi and we are hopeful that he will raise the issue,” Mr. Banerjee said. Calling off the protest, Mr. Banerjee said that the party will wait till October 31 if there is no positive response from the Centre on pending MGNREGA wages, the protests will resume from November 1.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, Mr. Banerjee has written that for the past two years despite sustained efforts to reach out to all levels of the Union government has met with zero action.

“In this situation, our humble request to you is to expeditiously address this matter by urgently writing to the Union government seeking clarity and answers to our specific questions,” Mr. Banerjee wrote to the Governor. He raised questions such as whether 21 lakh individuals have not ‘dedicated their labour’ for MGNREGA in the fiscal year 2021-22 and have not received their rightful dues.

Mr. Banerjee had started the protests outside Raj Bhawan from October 5 and had continued the indefinite sit-in demonstration since then. On Monday, the Trinamool leader carried the letters by MGNREGA beneficiaries seeking release of their wages to Raj Bhawan. He was accompanied by senior Trinamool leaders including Ministers of the State government and MPs.

The Trinamool Congress has been protesting outside Raj Bhawan demanding that the Governor should take up the issue of denial of MGNREGA funds with the Centre. The State’s ruling party held protests on October 2 and 3 in New Delhi before starting a demonstration in Raj Bhawan. On October 3, the delegation of Trinamool leadership led by Mr. Banerjee was dragged out of the Krishi Bhawan when they went to meet the Minister of State over the issue.

The Centre has stopped the funds to MGNREGA since December 2021, Section 27 of MGNREGA Act on allegations of corruption in the implementation of the scheme. The Centre has sent several teams to the State which had suggested FIR against those who siphoned funds as well as recovery of the funds.