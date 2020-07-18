Kolkata airport extends flight curbs

The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata has extended the restrictions on incoming flights from six cities till July 31.
Airport’s director Kaushik Bhattachrya said the extension was made on an appeal from the State government.
“The restriction on arriving flights to #KolkataAirport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended upto 31st July,” the airport tweeted from its official handle.
Incoming flights from the six cities were first cancelled from July 6 to July 19. West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha had written to the Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, P.S. Kharola on June 30 urging him to stop flights to Kolkata from places of high COVID-19 prevalence.
The Kolkata Airport director said that the airport was operating about 90 flights daily — 45 arrivals and 45 departures. “Only special repatriation flights from international destinations are allowed after an approval from the State government,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath