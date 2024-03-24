CBI team revisits Sandeshkhali to gather more evidence in the ED team attack case

March 24, 2024 11:24 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - Kolkata

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, probing the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at West Bengal's Sandeshkhali on January 5, on March 24 visited a village in the area to gather more evidence.

This is the second visit by the CBI to Sarberia village in North 24 Parganas district after getting the custody of suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh, the main accused in the attack, on March 6. CBI officials had gone to Mr. Sheikh’s house the following day and, after finding it locked, clicked its photos and talked to local people.

This time, the CBI team took two of the arrested persons along with them to reconstruct the incident and collect further evidence, officials said.

The team members spoke with shopkeepers in the Shajahan market area and other locals.

Sources said that the central force officials who were present during the January 5 attack also accompanied the CBI team to support corroborating facts.

Mr. Sheikh, along with his followers Shiba Prasad Hajra, Uttam Sardar and others, was also accused of sexual abuse and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

The ED officials were attacked on January 5 by a mob while they attempted to raid the residence of Mr. Sheikh in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam.