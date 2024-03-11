CBI arrests three associates of Sheikh Shahjahan in ED attack case

March 11, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Kolkata:

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 11 arrested three associates of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on January 5.

Those arrested include Jaiuddin Molla, the Pradhan of the Sarberia gram panchayat, Faruk Akunji and Didar Baksh Molla. With these arrests, the number of those held in connection with the attack on ED officials had increased to four. A CBI statement said the accused would be produced before the court on Tuesday.

After the Calcutta High Court handed over the investigation relating to attack on ED officials to the CBI on March 6, the agency had conducted searches at the Sandeshkhali area where the alleged attack took place. On Monday the accused were called for questioning at the CBI office in Kolkata and taken into custody. The accused who were arrested on Monday were also seen in the video aired by local television channels during the attack on January 5.

Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by the West Bengal police on February 29. He will remain in CBI custody till March 14. Sandeshkhali has been on the boil during February 2024 over allegations of land grab and sexual assault by Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates.