Alapan Bandyopadhyay opts to retire, appointed adviser to CM Mamata Banerjee

In a day of dramatic developments, West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay on Monday opted to retire and was appointed Chief Adviser to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the State government refused to release him to the Centre.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Banerjee wrote a five-page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to rescind the order asking the Chief Secretary to report to Delhi on Monday. In the letter, the Chief Minister clearly pointed out that the “Government of West Bengal cannot release and is not releasing its Chief Secretary”.

However, later in the day, the Union Government sent another letter to Mr. Bandyopadhyay asking him to report to Delhi by 10 am on Tuesday. This prompted Mr. Bandyopadhay, who had been given a three-month extension from May 31, 2021, his original date of retirement, to opt for superannuation.

“If I had insisted, he would have continued (as Chief Secretary). But since he requested me saying that he wanted to retire, I have accepted his request,” the Chief Minister said. Emphasising that the State needed the services of Alapan Bandyopadhyay badly, Ms. Banerjee said he will work as the Chief Adviser to the Chief Minister for a period of three years from June 1, 2021.

The extension was for three months, but he will be an adviser for three years, the Chief Minister said. H. K. Dwivedi, who was Additional Chief Secretary ( Home) will be the new Chief Secretary of the State and B.P. Gopalika will be the Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

A visibly upset Chief Minister lashed out at the Centre saying that Mr Bandyopadhyay will stand as an example of “how a bureaucrat has been victimized”.

“This is a battle of not Alapan Bandyopadhyay but the battle for all bureaucracy. This is disrespect and humiliation to the entire bureaucracy,” Ms. Banerjee said. She said that no State should take such a decision lying down. “I appeal to all the State governments, all Chief Ministers, senior leaders of the country, all intellectuals to fight against the Centre,” she said.

Till Monday afternoon, the buzz in administrative circles of the State was that Mr. Bandyopadhyay will serve as Chief Secretary for another three months. In fact, he had participated in a review meeting with the Chief Minister on Cyclone Yaas and COVID situation in the State as late as 3 pm on Monday. It was only after the second communication from the Centre that he changed his mind.

The developments regarding Mr Bandyopadhyay, whom the Centre had on May 28 asked to report to Delhi on May 31 had brought the Centre-State ties to a new low. According to reports, the Centre had taken exception to the Chief Secretary not being present at the review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kaliakunda air base on Cyclone Yaas on May 28.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Mr Bandyopadhyay had met the Prime Minister at the same venue on May 28, submitted a document on damages caused in the State, but did not participate in the meeting where BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was present.

On May 10, Ms. Banerjee had written to the Centre seeking a three-month extension for Mr. Bandyopadhyay. The Centre had sent its approval for the same on May 24.

The West Bengal Chief Minister used strong words to target the Prime Minister and Home Minister calling them “heartless” and adding that “one day they will have to repent”. Ms. Banerjee repeatedly pointed out that the Prime Minister had not replied to her letter and no reason was cited by the Centre as to why the services of Alapan Bandyopadhyay were required by Centre. She accused the Centre of "political vendetta, bulldozing the federal structure" and said that such a development has not occurred in the past 74 years.

Describing the development as adding “ insult to injury”, Ms. Banerjee said, “Just because you don't like Mamata Banerjee. Just because you got defeated (in Assembly polls) you are doing all this”.