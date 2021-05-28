Mamata meets PM, but skips review meet on cyclone ‘Yaas’

Sources say she was upset with BJP leaders, particularly Suvendu Adhikari, being present at meeting convened by PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, handed him a report on the disaster caused by cyclone ‘Yaas’ but skipped a review meeting presided by him on the issue, at the Kaliakunda air base.

“After having review meetings in Hingalganj & Sagar, I met the Hon’ble PM in Kalaikunda & apprised him regarding the post-cyclone situation in WB. The disaster report has been handed over for his perusal. I’ve proceeded now to review the relief & restoration work at Digha,” she said on social media.

Sources said the Chief Minister was upset with BJP leaders, particularly Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, being present at the review meeting convened by the Prime Minister.

PM’s permission

Ms. Banerjee told journalists that she could not participate in the review meeting and had taken the Prime Minister’s permission on the matter as she had to attend a meeting at Haldia.

“We went to Kaliakunda, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyophyay accompanied me. We submitted a report and urged the Prime Minister that what he deems fit, he should implement on the basis of the report,” she told journalists later in the day. The State government had sought the implementation of two schemes each of ₹ 10,000 crore for Digha Development and Sunderban Development.

In pictures | Cyclone Yaas uproots life

“I told him that since he wanted to meet me I have come from so far and gave him the report. But I have a meeting scheduled in Digha and have to go there,” she stated.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said it would have served the interests of the State and its people “for CM and officials @MamataOfficial to attend Review Meet by PM”

“Nonfrontational stance ill serves interests of State or democracy. Non participation by CM and officials not in sync with constitutionalism or rule of law,” he tweeted.