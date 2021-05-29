Withdraw recall order of Chief Secretary: Mamata to Centre

CM terms order unconstitutional, says let him work for West Bengal

Describing the Union government’s order to recall West Bengal Chief Sectary Alapan Bandyopadhyay “as unconstitutional, unilateral” and a result of political vendetta, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged the Centre to withdraw the order.

“I appeal to you to withdraw this letter and allow him to work for the people of the State. I will appeal to you Prime Minister, Home Minister do not indulge political vendetta when it comes to IAS and IPS officers,” she said.

Sought permission

Ms. Banerjee pointed out that she did meet the Prime Minister and before leaving for Digha sought his permission three times.

“I feel insulted and humiliated, but they should not insult my officers. What was his (Mr. Bandyopadhyay's) fault? He went with me to meet PM,” the Chief Minister said.

Hours after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not participate in the review meeting on cyclone Yaas chaired by the Prime Minister, the appointments committee of the Cabinet attached the State’s top bureaucrat to the Centre.

Referring to photographs of empty chairs at Prime Ministers meeting, Ms Banerjee said she spoke to him for several minutes which was not photographed and circulated. “Since last night so many political leaders made unjust comments to tarnish my image, the image of my government,” she said.

The Chief Minister also raised the issue that the Leader of Opposition was not present when the Prime Minister visited Gujarat or Odisha.

“It was supposed to be a PM-CM meeting. Then later it was revised with the presence of central ministers, Leader of Opposition and the Governor,” Ms. Banerjee pointed out.