YouTuber Savukku Shankar granted conditional bail in pending cases

November 17, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court has granted conditional bail to YouTuber Savukku Shankar in four cases registered by the cyber crime wing of the Chennai Central Crime Branch.

Shankar has been in prison since the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sentenced him to six months’ imprisonment for contempt on September 15, after taking suo motu cognisance of allegations he made on a YouTube channel. Last week, the Supreme Court suspended his six months’ imprisonment. In the meantime, he was arrested by the cyber crime wing of the Chennai police in four cases that were booked in 2020 and 2021.

The four cases were registered by the cyber crime wing in the year 2020 and 2021. Of the four cases, three were registered in the year 2020 and one in 2021. In one of the cases registered in 2020, Shankar was booked for provoking breach of peace, public mischief and promoting enmity. The other two cases were registered for provocation with intent to cause riot and intimidation under the provisions of Information Technology Act.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, while granting bail in the four cases, also restrained Shankar from commenting on the cases and ordered him to appear before the investigating officer everyday for 15 days.