Chennai Police arrest YouTuber Savukku Shankar in connection with pending cases

The Hindu Bureau November 11, 2022 18:36 IST

The notice of his arrest under the four cases, filed in 2020 and 2021, was served at the Cuddalore prison on November 10, a police official said.

YouTuber Savukku Shankar. Photo: YouTube/Savukku

YouTuber Savukku Shankar, who on Friday got a reprieve from the Supreme Court after it struck down his arrest in a contempt case, was arrested again in connection with four pending cases filed by the Central Crime Branch in 2020 and 2021. The notice of his arrest under the four cases, filed by the Cyber Crime Wing of the CCB, was served on him at the Cuddalore Central Prison on Thursday, a senior official of the Greater Chennai Police said. Of the four cases, two were filed in May and June of 2020 under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the two others were filed in January 2021 under Sections of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, he said.



