Chennai

Woman succumbs to burns after firecracker accident in Tiruvottiyur

A 65-year-old woman succumbed to burns she received when her hut caught fire after a spark from a rocket firecracker landed on her hut in Tiruvottiyur.

The victim was identified as Mallika, 65, of Rajashanmugam Nagar, who was lived in the hut located on the terrace of a house. On Monday, the spark from a bursting rocket firecracker landed on her hut and set it ablaze while she was still inside. Her landlord rescued her and rushed her to the Government Kilpauk Hospital. She died on Tuesday without responding to treatment.

Six huts in Annai Sivagami Nagar, a plastic godown and three more huts in Rajaji Nagar were destroyed due to fires related to bursting firecrackers.


