180 persons admitted for treatment of burns in Tamil Nadu: Health Minister

345 persons were treated as out-patients; only minor accidents have been reported in various parts of Tamil Nadu; most of the injured were children, and it is important that parents protect their children and supervise them while they light crackers, says Ma. Subramanian

A total of 180 persons were being treated as in-patients for firecracker-related burns across Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Tuesday.

A day after Deepavali, he visited Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, Institute of Child Health (ICH) and Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital and met patients admitted there for treatment of burns.

According to data provided by the Health Department, 345 persons were treated as out-patients for burns and 180 were in-patients at the 36 government medical college hospitals. Last year, there were 342 out-patients and 159 in-patients who were treated for burns. Two years ago, 242 persons were treated as out-patients and 95 were admitted for treatment.

“Previously, persons sustaining burns were admitted only to KMC. This year, all government medical college hospitals and district hospitals were advised to ready special wards with 10 beds each to treat patients with burns. Accordingly, special wards were brought to use in all district hospitals and 36 medical college hospitals. With Deepavali coming to an end, only minor accidents were reported in various parts of the State and so far, 180 patients have been admitted for treatment of burns. There is no fatality,” he told reporters.

He said the number was more or less the same during the COVID-19 pandemic years, while it was nearly two times higher earlier. “Though the number of accidents is less, our aim is that there should be no accidents,” he said.

The Minister said the maximum percentage of burns sustained by one or two patients was 16-17.

He expressed concern that most of the injured were children. At RGGGH, where a 10-bed ward was set up, four children aged below 17 were admitted for treatment. One of them was from Andhra Pradesh, and the others were from Chennai and its suburbs. At Stanley Hospital, 11 persons were admitted, and they were from areas, including Tiruvannamalai, Panruti and Villupuram, he said.

Two children were admitted to ICH. One of them was from Telangana. Both children had 6%-7% burns, and would be discharged soon, he said. There were seven in-patients at KMC with minor burns, while eight were treated as out-patients. One of the seven patients had an eye injury, he said.

“Children are mostly affected. While meeting them, most of them said they sustained burns after attempting to hold crackers that they thought did not burst. It is important that parents protect their children and supervise them while they light crackers during Deepavali,” he said.

He added the cost of treatment would be waived for the two patients from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. As per government hospital rules, they should pay for their treatment.