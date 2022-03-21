Urban Affairs Secretary inspects Metro Rail work
Manoj Joshi visits Thiruvanmiyur and Light House-Poonamallee line work spots
Manoj Joshi, Secretary to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, inspected the Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase II project work.
Mr. Joshi visited Thiruvanmiyur, which is part of the Madhavaram- Sholinganallur stretch, and inspected the site where work was in progress to build a diaphragm wall. He then visited the Light House-Poonamallee stretch, which is being built with an estimate of ₹6,700 crore.
