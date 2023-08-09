August 09, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Disaster Management Division of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs will fund the project for integrated urban flood management for Chennai basin, which seeks to re-establish surplus canals for erstwhile minor irrigations tanks in the city. The work is estimated at ₹189 crore.

The projects also includes the installation of software for remote operation of the surplus regulators during emergency and water supply regulators or sluices in the city reservoirs at an estimated cost of ₹32 crore.

On Wednesday, the Greater Chennai Corporation officials led by Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan participated in the meeting of the sub-committee of national executive committee under Urban Flood Risk Management Programme of National Disaster Mitigation Fund in New Delhi.

The civic officials submitted proposals for flood mitigation work estimated at ₹561 crore in the city. Work will be implemented for routing the floods through Madhavaram tank in Kosasthalaiyar basin.

Flood risk in Kolathur and Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar will be reduced by improvements in the surplus canal of Madhavaram tank. The work includes improving the carrying capacity of Korattur surplus channel, augmenting the capacity of Kathirvedu Thangal lake, Puthagaram lake in Ambattur zone to reduce flood risk in Korattur. Gerugambakkam channel in Kundrathur taluk of Kancheepuram district will divert surplus water of Porur tank for reducing flood risk in Manapakkam and Nandambakkam in Adyar basin.

Based on the recommendation of V.Thiruppugazh Committee, new storm water drains estimated at ₹232 crore have been proposed to be constructed in flood hotspots based on hydraulic modelling, integrating the network with existing peripheral drains and waterbodies in micro catchments. The committee has recommended 10 km of new drains in Tondiarpet, 11 km in Royapuram, 4 km in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, 5 km in Anna Nagar, 6 km in Teynampet, 9 km in Kodambakkam, 3 km in Valasaravakkam, 1 km in Alandur, and 4 km in Adyar to prevent stagnation of water during the rains.

Chennai Corporation will also form sponge parks in Tiruvottiyur and Mathur for ground water recharge and rainwater harvesting structures at a cost of ₹34 crore as part of the project. It will develop eco blocks based rain water harvesting structures at 770 locations and eco block based infiltration and detention tanks with 500 cubic metre capacity in eight playgrounds.

The project also includes restoration of big waterbodies with green belt formation to mitigate urban flooding at a cost of ₹73 crore. Eight waterbodies including 77 acre Sathangadu Pond, 11 acre Manali Eri, 140 acre Sadayankuppam Pond, 139 acre Madhavaram Periyathope lake and 70 acre Valvetti Thangal pond will be restored with green belt.