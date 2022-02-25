Tiruvottiyur Theradi and Wimco Nagar Depot stations get clearance

Tiruvottiyur Theradi and Wimco Nagar Depot stations of Chennai Metro Rail are likely to be opened to public within a week’s time.

Sources in the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) office told The Hindu that safety certificates had been issued for running trains through these stations. The CMRS officials inpected the stations on February 18 and specified some conditions in the safety certificate which needed to be carried out before beginning train operations. Sources said while the train testing had been done at both stations, at Wimco Nagar depot station there were issues and emergency brakes were applied which led to some scenarios not being tested. Subsequently, one more round of safety tests were done by Metro Rail officials the following day. But another round of testing in both automatic and manual mode needed to be done internally before beginning operations. The CMRS had asked the CMRL to provide some additional signage and fire escape route at Tiruvottiyur Theradi station. These two stations are likely to be opened next week depending on the date given by the State government. Trains have been running on the the Phase I extension project for a year now from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar. Tiruvottiyur Theradi station alone was not opened in 2021. Beyond its Wimco Nagar terminal, the CMRL decided to add one more station inside its maintenance depot.