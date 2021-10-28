Chennai

T.S. Srinivasan knowledge conclave begins

Vladimir Hachinski, creator of the Hachinski ischemic score for vascular dementia, and a pioneer in the stroke-dementia interface, will deliver the 41st T. S. Srinivasan endowment oration to be held on Saturday. Mr. Hachinski is a distinguished professor, University of Western Ontario, Canada.

The T.S. Srinivasan Knowledge Conclave is being held for three days beginning Thursday. Keynote speakers include Jeffrey Cummings, Joy Chambers-Grundy, professor of brain sciences, University of Nevada, Las Vegas and John Morris, Friedman distinguished professor of neurology, Washington University, USA.

The event is sponsored by the T.S. Srinivasan Charitable Trust.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2021 4:50:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/ts-srinivasan-knowledge-conclave-begins/article37209955.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY