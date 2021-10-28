T.S. Srinivasan knowledge conclave begins

Vladimir Hachinski, creator of the Hachinski ischemic score for vascular dementia, and a pioneer in the stroke-dementia interface, will deliver the 41st T. S. Srinivasan endowment oration to be held on Saturday. Mr. Hachinski is a distinguished professor, University of Western Ontario, Canada.

The T.S. Srinivasan Knowledge Conclave is being held for three days beginning Thursday. Keynote speakers include Jeffrey Cummings, Joy Chambers-Grundy, professor of brain sciences, University of Nevada, Las Vegas and John Morris, Friedman distinguished professor of neurology, Washington University, USA.

The event is sponsored by the T.S. Srinivasan Charitable Trust.