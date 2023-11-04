The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition held in Pudukkottai

November 04, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Several people participated in the preliminary round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ Season 4 cooking competition presented by Gold Winner at Pudukkottai on Saturday.

While Akila was the winner of this round, R. Nithya came as the first runner-up. Two participants, Thanseera and R. Vinothini, bagged the third place. The participants had to cook a traditional Tamil Nadu dish or creatively reinterpret a classic recipe.

Chef Damu, Janathan from Gold Winner; Krishnaraj, a partner of RKG Ghee; Jawahar of Butterfly’s dealer Pudukkottai Royal Samsons; Saranya, head of marketing, TN, at Elite Foods; a representative from DBS Bank India Ltd.; and Guruswamy Marimuthu, managing director of Hotel M A Grand, Pudukottai; gave away the prizes.

The finals will be held in Chennai on December 16. Chef Damu will be the judge and the winner of the contest will receive ₹1 lakh. Those bagging the second and third place will get ₹60,000 and ₹40,000 respectively.

Our State Our Taste is brought to you by Gold Winner, powered by Butterfly, in association with RKG, Aashirvaad and Elite Foods. While Bambino is Vermicelli partner, Parry’s is the sugar partner and Coir-On is the comfort partner. G Square is the realty partner for the event and SRM IHM is the hotel management partner.

Banking partner of the event is DBS Bank India Ltd. and knowledge partner is chef Damu. Venue Partner is M A Grand, Pudukkottai.