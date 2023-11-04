HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ cooking competition held in Pudukkottai

The participants had to cook a traditional Tamil Nadu dish or creatively reinterpret a classic recipe

November 04, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chef Damu and other dignitaries with the winners of the preliminary round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ Season 4 cooking competition held in Pudukottai on Saturday.

Chef Damu and other dignitaries with the winners of the preliminary round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ Season 4 cooking competition held in Pudukottai on Saturday.

Several people participated in the preliminary round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ Season 4 cooking competition presented by Gold Winner at Pudukkottai on Saturday.

While Akila was the winner of this round, R. Nithya came as the first runner-up. Two participants, Thanseera and R. Vinothini, bagged the third place. The participants had to cook a traditional Tamil Nadu dish or creatively reinterpret a classic recipe.

Chef Damu, Janathan from Gold Winner; Krishnaraj, a partner of RKG Ghee; Jawahar of Butterfly’s dealer Pudukkottai Royal Samsons; Saranya, head of marketing, TN, at Elite Foods; a representative from DBS Bank India Ltd.; and Guruswamy Marimuthu, managing director of Hotel M A Grand, Pudukottai; gave away the prizes.

The finals will be held in Chennai on December 16. Chef Damu will be the judge and the winner of the contest will receive ₹1 lakh. Those bagging the second and third place will get ₹60,000 and ₹40,000 respectively.

Our State Our Taste is brought to you by Gold Winner, powered by Butterfly, in association with RKG, Aashirvaad and Elite Foods. While Bambino is Vermicelli partner, Parry’s is the sugar partner and Coir-On is the comfort partner. G Square is the realty partner for the event and SRM IHM is the hotel management partner.

Banking partner of the event is DBS Bank India Ltd. and knowledge partner is chef Damu. Venue Partner is M A Grand, Pudukkottai.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / recipes

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.