Tenders floated to run Chetpet eco park restaurants

The term of contract will be three years

Tenders have been invited from interested parties to manage the restaurant inside the Chetpet Eco Park belonging to the Fisheries Department.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation, which manages the park, said the contract period of the previous restaurant managers had ended and the place had to be kept closed during the pandemic. The new partners would have to run the restaurant for three years.

Similarly, tenders had been called for providing entertainment inside the park. The 3D theatre and space meant for parties have to be managed by the outsourced partners. “We want to revive these facilities. The aquarium, augmented reality, virtual reality, fish angling pond, boating and gymnasium are open to the public,” said an official.

About 15,000 people, including 3,000 walkers, visit the park in a month.