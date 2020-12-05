Tangedco wireman and contract worker electrocuted

The two men had gone to attend to a fault in Injambakkam when the incident occurred

A Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation) wireman and a contract worker who went to assist him were electrocuted, when they reportedly went to attend to a fault in Injambakkam in Kancheepuram district on Saturday.

According to police, Tangedco officials received information about a snapped overhead cable in Injambakkam village on Arakonnam Road in Kancheepuram district. Based on the information, Bagyanathan, 48, a Tangedco wireman and a contract worker Dayalan, 38, went to attend to the fault. They were electrocuted when they tried to attend to the complaint, police said.

Since Dayalan did not return home for a long time, his brother Gopi went to check on him and found the two lying dead. He informed the Baluchetty Chathiram police about the incident. The bodies were sent to the hospital for post-mortem examinations.

D. Sridhar, State secretary, Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU), said they suspected foul play in the deaths. “We suspect that the respective section officer did not cut the power supply to the line before the men attempted to fix it,” he claimed.

CITU members will be holding talks with Tangedco officials to identify the real reason behind the incident and also to provide compensation to the families of the two. “The power transmission infrastructure is very old, it is high time they change everything,” he said.