HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu government likely to relax norms for reburial of the dead over space constraints in cemeteries

Under the new norms, the time for reburial is expected to reduce from 14 years to one in urban areas, such as Chennai. However, councillors of the Chennai Metropolitan Area have been demanding more space for burial grounds, with better landscaping and architecture

November 27, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aloysius Xavier Lopez
Some of the 208 burial grounds in the 426-sq.km Greater Chennai Corporation have also reported that there was no space for burials. Photo: File

Some of the 208 burial grounds in the 426-sq.km Greater Chennai Corporation have also reported that there was no space for burials. Photo: File | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

The State government is likely to take a decision on relaxing the existing conditions and norms for reburial at existing cemeteries. Local bodies are expected to reduce the time for reburial of the dead from 14 years to one year at burial grounds in urban areas, such as Chennai, to resolve the issue of inadequate space. If this goes through, relatives will be allowed to resize graves (make them smaller) with the remains after one year. This will free up more space at graveyards.

Senior officials of the State government held a meeting on Monday to discuss the issues pertaining to the demand for relaxing the existing conditions for reburial and the issue of inadequate space in urban cemeteries. Councillors in various local bodies of the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) have been demanding more space for burial grounds, with better landscaping and architecture, similar to developed countries. Some of the 208 burial grounds in the 426-sq.km Greater Chennai Corporation have also reported that there was no space for burials. 

Existing rules do not permit opening of graves that do not have a separate airtight compartment within 14 years after burial. After the period of 14 years, the grave can be excavated and used for reburial. Once the new system is in place, a grave can be excavated in 12 months and used for reburial. According to officials, Kerala has permitted reburial after 12 months. Similarly, Mumbai has also permitted reburial after 12 months.

AIADMK Councillor J. John said the decision to relax the existing conditions for reburial should not be taken in a hurry without any public consultation with various religious communities.

“The issue of inadequate space may be solved by better design, architecture and allocation of the right parcels of land on the outskirts for a crowded urban area. The burial grounds should focus on having a better design, landscaping, architecture with a multi-level rack system to accommodate thousands of bodies in a small area with space for prayer. The burial ground is a place to pay homage to loved ones based on the beliefs of each religious community. It is a place for prayer and meditation, and the landscape should be designed well,” Mr. John said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.