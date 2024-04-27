T. Nagar braces for more traffic chaos as diversions for one year come into effect

April 27, 2024 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

New traffic diversions, expected to remain in place for the next one year, could cause more chaos in the already busy, crowded locality of T. Nagar in Chennai, say residents.

R. Balaji, a resident of T. Nagar, said that ever since traffic diversions first came into the locality, going to office has been a nightmare. “Before Chennai Metrorail (CMRL)work began, I used to leave for work 30 minutes ahead of my login time. Now, I need to leave an hour earlier to get to my workplace on time,” he said. With the new diversions, many office-goers have to start their days early, he added.

Residents say Saturdays are a nightmares as it as, with vehicles clogging Thyagaraya Road, and it takes at least 10 minutes to cross the small stretch from Prakasam Road into Thyagaraya Road during peak hours.

The new diversion envisages allowing vehicular traffic through narrow residential streets in T. Nagar. Mooparappan Street, Maduraiveeran Street, South Dandapani Street and Moosa Street, residents pointed out are already taking more than their usual share of vehicles following earlier diversions.

On these smaller residential streets, residents tend to park their vehicles on the street as the houses do not have sufficient parking space. The new diversions will badly clog such streets, said Mallika, who has been a resident of T. Nagar for over two decades. With the diversion expected to last for a year, traffic is bound to get chaotic and heavy during festival seasons.

As it is, ever since CMRL work began, commuters have been facing challenges to enter and exit T. Nagar, the residents pointed out. Earlier, one could enter Venkatnarayana Road from the Nandanam signal junction. But now, for the past few days, this signal has been blocked for Metrorail work. Because of this, people have to take smaller roads to enter Venkatnarayana Road. Though Venkatnarayana Road has now become a one-way, vehicles continue to move very slowly. Even on weekends, especially Saturdays, people come to the temple and park their vehicles on either side of the main road, causing snarls, local residents charged.

Visitors coming to Natesan Park also park their vehicles on the main road itself. Crossing the junction right next to the JYM Kalyana Mandapam has also become a nightmare ever since Metrorail work began here, they said.

On Thanikachalam Road, vehicles going to restaurants stop on the main road for long periods of time, forcing other vehicles and pedestrians to wait until customers/users board or deboard their vehicles.

Rajesh, another resident, also said that those were familiar with T. Nagar could manage to navigate, but for a new person driving into the area, commuting would be a puzzling headache, even with the help of a map.