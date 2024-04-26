GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic diversions announced for a year in T.Nagar from Saturday

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police implements changes to facilitate flyover construction at Madley Junction - South Usman Road to North Usman Road flyover

April 26, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions that will be implemented for a year in T.Nagar from Saturday, to facilitate construction of flyover at Madley Junction- South Usman Road to North Usman Road flyover.

Accordingly, vehicles coming from North Usman Road towards T.Nagar Bus Stand are prohibited from using the Usman Road flyover near Panagal Park. Instead, the vehicles can take the service road of the flyover and reach T.Nagar Bus Stand via Prakasam Road, Bhashyam Road, Thyagaraya Road and Burkit Road.

Only buses will be allowed to ply from Burkit Road - Moopparappan Street Junction towards Madley Junction. Other vehicles can reach T.Nagar Bus Stand via Usman Road, Moopparappan Street, Moosa Street, South Dhandapani Street and Mannar Street.

To reach Anna Salai and Saidapet from T.Nagar Bus Stand, vehicles shall reach Kannammapet Junction, then take South West Boag Road, CIT Nagar Fourth Main Road, CIT Nagar Third Main Road and then reach Anna Salai.

Vehicles proceeding from CIT Nagar 1st Main Road to North Usman Road can take South West Boag Road at Kannammapet Junction and then take Venkatanarayana Road to reach North Usman Road via Nageswara Rao Road.

From T.Nagar Bus Stand to reach North Usman Road from Madley Roundabout, motorists are asked to take Burkit Road to Venkatanarayana Road and turn left at Nageswara Rao Road to reach North Usman Road, the police said.

