Swiggy executives continue strike

App services hit, customers across city inconvenienced

It was an unending wait for customers in the city as service provider Swiggy’s delivery executives continued their strike on Saturday, demanding a reversion to their old pay structure.

On Saturday, the mobile app showed users in many parts of the city that their location was unserviceable. Only shops and outlets having their own delivery services were available in the listings.

A. Madhan, a resident of Perambur, said he had booked food for his mother on Friday but the delivery agent told him he was on strike. “I then emailed the company and called their helpline but to no avail. When I posted it on social media, some four persons called and said they will take action against the executive,” he said.

V. Jeyanthi, a homemaker, who tried to get a meal on the app, said she was unable to make bookings. Groups of delivery executives have been gathering near popular restaurants inside their work zones and are waiting for some intimation from the company.

“We are not asking for our pre-COVID-19 pay out. We are only asking that the last revision be implemented. In the present revision, we are getting just ₹19 for a distance of 4 km, which is terribly low. We need at least ₹30 for that distance. We agreed to reduction or removal of certain incentives, considering the limited orders and timings due to the lockdown,” said an executive, who did not want to be named.

A company spokesperson clarified that the strike was happening in Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata but refused to comment further.