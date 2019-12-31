Subways on Anna Salai to be linked to Government Estate Metro Rail station by next month

In a step to improve connectivity and provide better access to the station, Chennai Metro Rail plans to connect two subways on Anna Salai with the Government Estate station. Work will be over by next month.

There are two subways near this station - -one close to the Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Speciality Hospital and another near the junction connecting Wallajah Road with Anna Salai. Like all the Chennai Metro Rail stations, the Government Estate Metro Rail station too has four entry/exit points and these two subways will be linked to both of them.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they have already begun renovating both subways and the work will be completed in a few weeks.

“We have to do some repairing work and renovate the subways; then, we will subsequently connect it to the concourse level of the station where passengers get tickets. We will not increase the width of the entry of the subways but only carry out repair works. We will also provide signage in the subways, at the platform level, concourse and also near the ticketing gates of the station to clearly guide passengers so that they don’t get lost,” an official said.

At Government Estate Metro Rail station, currently, of the four, three entry/exit are open to public and one more will be opened soon.

Meanwhile, Chennai Metro Rail has also been in the process of connecting the subways to the Chennai Central Metro Rail station as well.