GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Safety measure required at foot of flyover on Cenotaph Road

The concrete barrier in front of Rathna Nagar needs to be raised and extended

January 01, 2024 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick

As the carriageway of GK Moopanar flyover eases into the roadway at Cenotaph Road, carrying vehicular traffic headed towards Anna Salai, its parapet dips to being knee-high to a grasshopper. Besides being raised where it crawls on Cenotaph Road like a slow-slung sports car, the restraining concrete barrier also needs to be extended. Raised, because the shortest end of this barrier can be missed at night, not just by motorists descending from the flyover, but also those entering Cenotaph Road from Rathna Nagar.

The restraining wall ought to be extended because motorcyclists sliding down the flyover are regularly seen taking an unauthorised left turn and needle their way into the road leading into Rathna Nagar. These rulebook-flouting motorists can get into crosshairs with those driving down the service lane and also those entering Cenotaph Road from Rathna Nagar. In addition to the concrete retraining barrier being raised, plastic dividers or metal barricades can be placed up to a point to keep motorcyclists from taking the illegal left turn into Rathna Nagar. This measure would slow down motorists hitting Cenotaph Road from the flyover, but it upholds safety, which in any situation should be the primary consideration.

Related Topics

civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.