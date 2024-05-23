Residents demand stricter monitoring of setback rule violations in Chennai

Several complaints have been made to the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and Greater Chennai Corporation regarding the buildings not maintaining stipulated setback space as per the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules (TNCDBR), 2019. Residents and experts propose the introduction of stage-wise monitoring of the building construction to prevent such violations.

Meera Ravikumar of Gandhi Nagar in Adyar filed a complaint on May 8 that a building was being constructed without proper setback and the facade was abutting the fourth main road of Gandhi Nagar. “This is the second complaint filed in this area regarding violation of setback,” she added.

Similar complaints have also been raised against buildings by locals on Velachery Main Road, Kovilambakkam in Kolathur, Kubera Nagar in Madipakkam and Natesan Colony in Kottivakkam.

Architects in the city suggested that instead of approvals offered at the planning and completion stage, it must be done while construction is going on stage-wise. A quality check and the corresponding documents could be submitted along with the as-built plans for completion certificate, the architects suggested.

Authorities at the CMDA maintained that the monitoring and approving is done by the local bodies, in this case by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Town Planning Department Superintending Engineer K.Vijayakumar stated that the completion certificate, which is necessary for availing of services such as electricity and water supply, is granted only after the building is checked. “If any deviation is found, the CC is not issued,” he added.

According to a source in the GCC, political pressure is a primary reason for not increasing the strictness of the actions against those not following setback rules.