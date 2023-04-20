HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rescue work at building collapse site on Armenian Street in Chennai completed

A team of officials, led by Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu visited the site where several heavy machinery had been deployed

April 20, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
About 30 lorry loads of debris had been transported from the site of the 60-year-old building which collapsed on Armenian Street in Chennai.

About 30 lorry loads of debris had been transported from the site of the 60-year-old building which collapsed on Armenian Street in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The rescue work at the site of building collapse on Armenian Street was completed on Thursday.

Earlier, a team of officials, led by Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu visited the site on Thursday. Rescue work had been taken up with the deployment of heavy machinery, four ambulances, four fire tenders, and four BobCat vehicles.

Twenty two personnel from the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force, 27 from the National Disaster Response Force, 60 from Greater Chennai Corporation, 60 from the Fire and Rescue Services, 100 police personnel and 15 from the Tangedco were deployed for rescue work.

Mr. Nehru said the debris had been transported in 30 lorries from the site of the collapse of the 60-year-old building, which had ground plus four floors on land measuring 1,100 sq ft.

Mayor R. Priya, Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar and Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi visited the site and inspected the rescue work.

Related Topics

Chennai / disaster management / Chennai Corporation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.