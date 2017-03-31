‘Reduce Metro fares’

The Traffic and Transportation Forum, Chennai, has written a letter to the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) requesting it to reduce the ticket fares.In a letter addressed to the chairman and managing director, CMRL, the forum pointed out that reduction in fares will enable people to leave their private vehicles behind and travel more sustainably.

“The present pricing of Rs. 10, Rs. 20, Rs. 30, Rs. 40 and Rs. 50 is very high. For a ride from Koyambedu to Chennai International Airport, it is Rs.50 per person. If four people from a family travel from Koyambedu to Chennai International Airport and vice versa, the fares cost Rs. 400. The Chennai Metro ticket fare is higher than that of Delhi Metro; the minimum fare in New Delhi is only Rs. 8, but in Chennai, it is Rs. 10,” V. Subramani, project director, said.

The Forum also requested the CMRL to introduce daily, weekly, and monthly passes, on the lines of Metropolitan Transport Corporation, at nominal rates.

At present, the Chennai Metro Rail runs from Koyambedu to Chennai International Airport. The length of operational area from Koyambedu to Alandur, and from Airport to Little Mount is 14 and 7 kilometres respectively. The operational area between Koyambedu, and Chennai International Airport covers 30 per cent of the whole rapid transit system in Chennai.At times, commuters from Koyambedu travelling to Chennai International Airport will have to change trains at Alandur. Similarly, commuters from Chennai International Airport travelling to Koyambedu also have to switch trains at Alandur.