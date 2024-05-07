R.A. Puram still feels the after-effects of Michaung

May 07, 2024 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

Five months is a long time. It should be enough time for wounds to heal. But five months since Michaung, R.A. Puram is still nursing the suppurating wounds inflicted by the cyclone. The roads battered in Michaung are yet to be mended.

According to a report in The Hindu on March 2024, GCC said it had on 3,143 roads within its limits, it had identified 9,814 patches or potholes that require repairs. These were the wounds inflicted by Michaung. Quick fixes were carried out on 9,429 of them. The remaining 385 were expected to repaired by March.

However, many residents of R.A. Puram and adjoining areas say these patches have continued in their battered form.

While Greater Chennai Corporation initiated road construction projects in 2nd Cross Street and the vicinity of Canal Bank Road, many main roads in R.A. Puram have been ignored, say residents. Of particular concern is the road linking Greenway’s Road to 6th and 5th Main Road, characterised by steep inclines and potholes that pose a huge threat to safety, especially under the cover of darkness.

The extent of damage is most prominent along Canal Bank Road, First Cross Street, and 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th Main Road within R.A. Puram. Many resident have tried reporting these issues to the GCC public grievance and redressal system at https://erp.chennaicorporation.gov.in/pgr

The crash of the website and error message while completing the process are the exasperating leitmotifs.

Many residents that The Hindu Downtown spoke to say they are frustrated with the lack of response from authorities at the zone level as well.

“All the roads in this neighbourhood except for Second Cross Street are in a derelict condition after Cyclone Michaung. The Corporation has to look into this issue,” says Viji Ganesh, a resident of the area.

Another resident of Canal Bank Road, Vijaya says she has given three petitions in person to GCC, but none of them have seen a closure. “The entrance of Canal Bank Road from Greenways side is very dangerous as they have filled a pothole with bricks and stones which ends up tripping people travelling in two-wheelers,” says Vijaya, a small vendor.

When contacted, the Ward counsellor said she would look into the issue.