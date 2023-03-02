Proposal to build storm-water drain on Tiruvottiyur High Road approved

March 02, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation Council on Thursday passed a resolution approving the proposal to construct a storm-water drain on both sides of Tiruvottiyur High Road from Tondiarpet Bus Stand to Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet zone. The project is at an estimated cost of ₹3 crore. The Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. has deposited ₹3.10 crore for this project.

The drain based on hydraulic modelling will be over 1-km long. The council approved payment of ₹2.43 lakh to a consultant to prepare the detailed project report.